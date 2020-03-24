People leaving NYC urged to self-quarantine

WASHINGTON — The woman in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus says everyone leaving the New York metro area should self-quarantine for 14 days.
Deborah Birx said at a White House briefing that people leaving the hardest hit area of the United States might not be sick, but could have been exposed to the virus. She advises people heading for Long Island, Florida or other states to stay home for two weeks.
Birx says about 56% of the cases in the U. S. are coming out of the New York metro area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!