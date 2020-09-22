Tucson Fire: One man killed, one injured in wall collapse at commercial building

The Tucson Fire Department said one person was killed and another seriously injured in a wall collapse on Tuesday morning on the southwest side.
The department responded just before 10 a.m. to the incident in the 1600 block of West Commerce Court, which is near South Midvale and West Valencia roads.
Photos posted on Twitter by Tucson Fire shows what appears to be a commercial building with a sign that says Iota Engineering.
The fire department said one adult male was dead at the scene, another adult male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
