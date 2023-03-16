Arizona voted for Joe Biden, and now Joe Biden has voted for Arizona.

Or, at least, the 46th President of the United States wrote in the Wildcats in as his pick to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship on his officially-unofficial March Madness bracket.

Thursday morning, roughly 3 ½ hours before the Arizona tipped off against Princeton in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Biden tweeted from his government-archived “@POTUS” account: “Good luck to every team in this year’s NCAA tournament.

“I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s — and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins.”

Biden's call was upended No. 2-seed Arizona's shocking loss to No. 15-seed Princeton, 59-55.

Biden had coach Tommy Lloyd’s second-seeded Arizona team getting past Princeton, No. 3-seed Baylor and No. 4-seed Virginia to get out of the South region and reach a Final Four for the first time since 2001.

After that, he predicted the Wildcats to knock off another second-seeded team in Marquette in the national semifinal, before Arizona cuts down the nets for the crown over the West region’s No. 1 seed, Kansas, in Houston on April 3. Texas another two seed, is Biden’s fourth men’s Final Four pick; he has the Longhorns falling to the Jayhawks in the other national semifinal.

Alas, there is no recount on this one either. Biden's men's bracket is now busted.

Biden’s nod to Villanova, seeded fourth in the Greenville 2 quadrant of the women’s bracket, is a clear nod to the alma mater of first lady Jill Biden.

The President’s women’s bracket does have No. 7-seed Arizona winning its first-round game Friday against No. 10-seed West Virginia, but has coach Adia Barnes’ Wildcats bowing out in the round of 32 to host Maryland, seeded second, in College Park, Maryland on Sunday.

In addition to No. 4-seed Villanova, Biden has two top seeds — South Carolina and Stanford and a second seed in UConn reaching the Final Four in Dallas, with Villanova over South Carolina in the championship round.

Former President Barack Obama released his brackets Wednesday, writing in Duke, Baylor, Houston and UCLA to reach the men’s Final Four in Houston — he has Houston beating UCLA and Duke over Baylor, before calling on the Blue Devils to knock off Houston in what would be a virtual home game for the Cougars at NRG Stadium.