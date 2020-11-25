Fitz: The mystery of the missing Thanksgiving

The dame handed me a shopping list and rubbed her wedding ring like she was rubbing a genie’s lamp. I set down my detective work, rolled back from my desk and said, “Your wish is my command, kitten.”

“Get us a pack of martini napkins. Find some with a Thanksgiving theme. Something with some pilgrims on ’em, daddy.”

She pursed her cranberry lips and rubbed her wedding ring again. Trench coat on, I finessed my fedora and headed out into the night. After a short drive with some finger-snapping Bobby Darren on the squawk box, I pulled into the parking lot of retailsville, where the nighthawks shop when they aren’t at Hopper’s diner. I buried my freezing hands deep in my jacket, deeper than the mob buried Vinnie Romano in ’57 and watching my back, I walked to the entrance.

The greeter said, “Howdy.” For some reason Lurch let me pass without asking for a password. I put my bang-bang finger to my hat, saluted granddad and muttered, “same to you, daddio.”