Vintage David Fitzsimmons: Yes, Chiquita, there is a Santa Claus

Editor's note: In 2021, this is still as relevant as it was in 2015, just saying.
In 1893, 8-year-old Chiquita Pinkerton wrote a letter to the editor of the Tombstone Epitaph. The famous answer to Chiquita’s letter, written by the editor, Pincus T. Flywheel, became the most reprinted editorial west of the San Pedro.
Why? Because editorial writers like to take Christmas off. We’d happily reprint a 2,000-year-old “Bethlehem Daily Bugle” front-page editorial encouraging the innkeepers of Judea to welcome all travelers — if it meant we could stay home and sleep off a Christmas party hangover.
Here is the famous letter:
Dear Editor:
I am 8. Mis amigos say there is no Santy Claus. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santy Claus? Google hasn’t been invented yet and I need to know.
Yours,
Chiquita “Cha Cha” Rodriguez
Jingle Spurs Ranch
Chiquita, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age ruled over by skeptical skeptics. Your little friends only believe what they see. They believe only what they can comprehend with their little minds. Chiquita, all minds are little. Very little. Take our copy editor, Mingus Picker, for example. Brain the size of a chestnut. Couldn’t edit a tombstone.
In this great universe of ours, man is but a mere puny, sniveling, insignificant, trifling, pathetic ant with his tiny intellect! The infinite world, as described by our local philosopher and one-eyed barkeep, Festus Diggle, is “bigger than all tarnation.” That’s big, Chiquita. Man does not have the intelligence to grasp the whole of knowledge! And, alas, too often, he has no idea where to recycle his Christmas tree.
Yes, Chiquita, there is a Santa Claus. How dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus! It would be as dreary as if there were no OK Corral shootouts or sarsaparilla or Gene Autry Westerns. There would be no childlike faith, no poetry, or no romance to make this existence tolerable. And dear readers, if your existence has become intolerable, I recommend a “special” eggnog served at Madam Kitty Wyler’s House of Soiled Doves down by the Birdcage Theater.
When you mosey on down, tell Miss Kitty Wyler that Pincus T. Flywheel of the Epitaph sent you.
Not believe in Santa Claus?! You might as well not believe in fairies. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof they ain’t there. What’s not there is a lawn. This here is a desert, dagnabbit!
Chiquita, you might get your papa to hire some cowhands to watch all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they didn’t see the jolly old elf, what would that prove? Only that desperate men will do anything for two bits on Christmas Eve, including sitting on a buckboard, freezing their chaps off outside somebody’s house, watching a chimney all night!
The most real things in the world are those mysterious, unseen things that men cannot see. Which is why, my young friend, menfolk annoy women so much.
Woman: Tarnation! I saw something unbelievable.
Man: Ma’am, I didn’t see a danged thing.
Woman: You’re so annoying.
Man: OK. What did you see?
Woman: If you have to ask, I’m not telling you.
Nobody can imagine all the amazing wonders there are in this great big world. Myself, I’ve seen amazing things. A shrunken head and the world’s biggest ball of twine. And that’s just in our newsroom.
But yet, Chiquita, there are unseen wonders all around us. Only with faith and love can we see the supernatural beyond.
Stick with faith and love, Chiquita, if you want to take a gander at the miraculous.
Is Santa real? In all this world, there is nothing else as real and as enduring. Except maybe fruitcake. That dadgummed stuff is as hard as an adobe brick. If the Spaniards built their missions with fruitcake bricks, they’d all still be standing. That might be worth another editorial. Yee haw!
Is Santa real? Ask Sears and Roebuck. Ask Gene Autry. Ask Geronimo! He gave me an Arrow shirt for Christmas.
Is Santa real? Holy jalapeños, Chiquita! He lives! And he lives forever.
No Santa Claus!? Chiquita, a thousand years from now, nay, 10 times 10,000 years from now, rest assured Santa Claus will continue to make glad the hearts of children everywhere.
Merry Christmas, buckaroos and buckarettes!
Contact editorial cartoonist and columnist David Fitzsimmons at tooner@tucson.com