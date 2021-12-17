Vintage David Fitzsimmons: Yes, Chiquita, there is a Santa Claus

In this great universe of ours, man is but a mere puny, sniveling, insignificant, trifling, pathetic ant with his tiny intellect! The infinite world, as described by our local philosopher and one-eyed barkeep, Festus Diggle, is “bigger than all tarnation.” That’s big, Chiquita. Man does not have the intelligence to grasp the whole of knowledge! And, alas, too often, he has no idea where to recycle his Christmas tree.

Yes, Chiquita, there is a Santa Claus. How dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus! It would be as dreary as if there were no OK Corral shootouts or sarsaparilla or Gene Autry Westerns. There would be no childlike faith, no poetry, or no romance to make this existence tolerable. And dear readers, if your existence has become intolerable, I recommend a “special” eggnog served at Madam Kitty Wyler’s House of Soiled Doves down by the Birdcage Theater.

When you mosey on down, tell Miss Kitty Wyler that Pincus T. Flywheel of the Epitaph sent you.

Not believe in Santa Claus?! You might as well not believe in fairies. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof they ain’t there. What’s not there is a lawn. This here is a desert, dagnabbit!