Pima County Board of Supervisors to resume in-person meetings

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to resume meeting in person for board meetings.

Supervisors will resume in-person meetings beginning Monday, Aug. 16, on the first floor of the County Administration Building at 130 W. Congress St. The meetings will still be available to watch online.

The board first began conducting meetings virtually on Jan. 5. Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz voted against Tuesday’s motion to resume conducting meetings in person.

Vaccinated individuals may enter the hearing room without a mask, but proof of vaccination isn’t required. Room will be provided in the lobby for unvaccinated individuals to view the meeting on a livestream while seated 6-feet apart.

The plexiglass barrier at the podium for public comments will remain in place, but the plexiglass barriers between board members will be removed. The Aug. 16 return date is contingent on completion of construction at the County Administration Building geared toward improving the hearing room’s connection to the rest of the building.

Health protocols for meeting attendance will be the same as all county buildings: