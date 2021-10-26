Pima County judge who fired 'warning shot' may take the Fifth at court hearing

He said the judge used “illegal and excessive force” when he ordered Qin out of Qin’s vehicle at gunpoint and threatened to “blow your (expletive) head off” before firing a round that landed inches from Qin’s feet.

A key issue before the court will be whether Watters was acting in his private capacity or whether he was “operating as private policeman” for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department when he fired what he called a “warning shot” at Qin.

Deputies, who arrived moments after the shooting, “fully endorsed” Watters actions by taking Qin into custody while letting Watters go free, the defense motion said.

It said sheriff’s detectives took several steps that favored Watters.

For example, they allowed Watters’ sister to keep, overnight, a cellphone the judge used to record his interaction with Qin just before the shooting. The next day, investigators met with Watters and asked for a copy of the footage but did not seize the phone for a forensic inspection, a sheriff’s case report said.

Cochise County Attorney Bryan McIntyre, who is prosecuting the case because the Pima County Attorney’s Office bowed out over a conflict of interest, argued in response to the defense motion that Watters was operating on his own.