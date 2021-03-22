Pima County spars with state over federal vaccination site, testing reimbursement

Pima County is at odds with the state over its refusal to add a federally run vaccination site in Southern Arizona as well as its continued denial to reimburse the county for its COVID-19 testing costs incurred during the height of the pandemic.

The state has turned down an offer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up a vaccination site in Pima County that would add up to 336,000 doses on top of the state’s allocation.

On Friday, Dr. Cara Christ, state health department director, said the only way the state could receive additional vaccines is with a fixed FEMA-run vaccination site. However, she said the state would have to extend resources to the federal center without much control over how it is operated.

“Those states with federal sites, including California, have not fared as well,” Christ said. “They still needed us to be able to staff it, to provide the resources for it, only we did not have the medical oversight or the managerial oversight of these sites.”

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the county would have split the FEMA vaccines between two vaccination centers at the Kino Event Center and El Pueblo Center to better serve the county’s Hispanic population. He said the county has plenty of capacity to help run the sites.