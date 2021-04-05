Pima County's Kino Event Center to transition from testing to vaccination site

Pima County’s Kino Event Center will transition from a COVID-19 testing location to a vaccination center on Monday, April 12.

Vaccinations will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Registration for the new vaccine site will open April 9 on the state's registration website at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

The Kino Event Center at 2805 E. Ajo Way will close as a testing center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.

The county plans to transfer the testing site to a separate “smaller testing area” that has yet to be determined.

Paradigm Labs, which operated the Kino Event Center as a testing site, will partner with the county to run the vaccination center.

On Monday, April 5, the county opened the El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, as a vaccine point of distribution, or POD.

The site is a walk-in POD with on-site registration that operates 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The El Pueblo site is operated by Premier Medical Group, an organization that’s helped the county create mobile vaccination events intended to reach underserved populations.