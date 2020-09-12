Proposed high-voltage power line may cut through historic Tucson neighborhoods

The groups said burying the power lines is the best alternative and asked the council to press TEP and the Corporation Commission to explain why that solution is not viable.

Sam Hughes’ McLaughlin said TEP’s proposed routes have had the effect of pitting one neighborhood against another.

McLaughlin said Sam Hughes in its comments to TEP has opposed plans to run the new power line through any historic neighborhood, but TEP has essentially asked residents to “vote” on which routes they prefer.

“We didn’t want to throw anyone under the bus, but now none of our comments were tallied and considered as votes,” she said.

Pueblo Gardens’ Ayala said she’s heard the complaints from the other neighborhoods, but service improvements are desperately needed in her neighborhood.

“They are going to gripe, but this is something that is needed down here,” she said.

Barrios said it was never TEP’s intent to play one neighborhood against the other, and the routes proposed are simply the only potential routes that are feasible to connect the Irvington and DeMoss-Petrie power plants via the new UA substation.