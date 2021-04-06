Residents in unincorporated Pima County facing higher water bills

“It was generally believed that differential rates would not incentivize annexation,” the committee wrote in a letter to mayor and council. “It was also felt that many areas seeking annexation in Pima County would not be able to annex based upon their location, or if they were eligible to annex, would not be incentivized by higher water rates to do so.”

The advisory committee also held annexing unincorporated jurisdictions for the sake of increased tax revenue is not a realistic goal. Instead, the city may end up paying more for regional services it would have to provide to a larger population.

County Supervisor Rex Scott portrayed the annexation argument as baseless in the motion he brought before the board.

“It’s a misguided effort to encourage either annexation or incorporation,” he said. “Differential water rates would not encourage either annexation or incorporation, it would actually discourage them.”

Supervisor Steve Christy joined the majority of the board on the issue and said using annexation to support water rate increases is “blackmail” and “a power grab” by the city.