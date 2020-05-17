150 years after nuns' arrival in Tucson, their ministries continue to shape community

The event is now scheduled for next year at the downtown St. Augustine Cathedral, and it will include the unveiling of sculptures honoring the seven nuns and the religious congregation.

Predecessors buried at Holy Hope

Odabashian is among five Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet who remain in Tucson continuing religious work, including some of the 64 ministries the order has carried out in the state over the years.

The women gathered recently at the graves of their predecessors at Holy Hope Cemetery to pray and contemplate their work.

Five of the seven original nuns who settled in Tucson in 1870 are buried at the Catholic cemetery. More than 140 Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet assigned to minister here and throughout Arizona are also buried there.

The order’s members originally were called to serve as teachers in Arizona, by Bishop Jean Baptiste Salpointe, who was appointed Vicar Apostolic of Arizona in 1868.

So, when the missionary nuns’ province leaders in Carondelet, Missouri, sent them to Tucson, the women opened their first school in the West — St. Joseph’s Academy — in an adobe building next to what is now St. Augustine Cathedral, said Odabashian.