The cover of the soon-to-be-published book features a photo by former Arizona Daily Star reporter Doug Kreutz.

 Courtesy of John Warnock

“Tucson: A Drama in Time,” by John P. Warnock, professor emeritus of English at the University of Arizona, will soon be published, but it has its beginnings as a volume of the Journal of the Southwest.

We are publishing excerpts of the book on the fourth Monday of the month.

Imagine the city’s first Fire Department — all volunteer — and the arrival of the first fire engine. This is before the “horseless carriage.” The fire engine is pulled by hand until the new Fire Department can afford horses.

1898

The city’s first fire engine is called “The Chemical.” It had to be pulled to fires by the volunteer firemen, who would attempt to dampen the fire until more water could be brought in.

1898

A fire destroys the two-story Radulovich Building at the northeast corner of Congress and Stone occupied by some of Tucson’s principal businesses, including Charles F. Hoff’s telephone exchange. Others were W. F. Kitt ladies furnishings; Mrs. Beggs’ millinery store; Zeigler’s candy and ice cream parlor; Wells, Fargo & Co. express office; and the Western Union telegraph company. The fire shows the inadequacy of fire protection at the time (the Fire Department’s equipment is pulled by hand until a merchant lends it some horses). Fire is a danger for buildings built with the wood brought in via the railroad, though not for adobe structures.

1900

With money raised through donations and special performances at the Opera House, Tucson’s Fire Department purchases four horses to pull its fire equipment. Funds can be collected from people whose property is saved, but only if it is saved.

Tucson’s first salaried fireman, Frank C. Norton, had been hired the previous year. The second one, Alex McNeil, is hired this year. McNeil will become chief in 1938 and retire after a 40-year career.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Source: “Tucson: A Place-Making, Journal of the Southwest.”

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

Tags

Johanna Eubank is an digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.