Sahuarita police found a stolen vehicle that was abandoned after the unknown driver struck a water main.
While investigating the incident, on Jan. 12 at about 4 a.m., officers found that numerous vehicles and homes in the neighborhood had been vandalized with spray paint, according to a Sahuarita Police Department press release.
Numerous suspects were caught on video running away from and vandalizing a driveway.
SPD continues to investigate and is asking the public to call 911 if they recognize anyone in the video. People can also call the SPD tip line at 445-7847 or leave an anonymous tip at 88Crime.org or by calling 822-7463.