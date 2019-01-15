Screen shot of suspected Sahuarita vandal caught on video.

 Sahuarita Police Department

Sahuarita police found a stolen vehicle that was abandoned after the unknown driver struck a water main. 

While investigating the incident, on Jan. 12 at about 4 a.m., officers found that numerous vehicles and homes in the neighborhood had been vandalized with spray paint, according to a Sahuarita Police Department press release.

Numerous suspects were caught on video running away from and vandalizing a driveway.

SPD continues to investigate and is asking the public to call 911 if they recognize anyone in the video. People can also call the SPD tip line at 445-7847 or leave an anonymous tip at 88Crime.org or by calling 822-7463.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara