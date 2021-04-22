Saturday movies

Saturday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 1 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 12:15, 1:30, 1:50, 4:20, 6:05, 7:10, 8:40.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:05, 6, 8:50.
Jurassic Park (PG-13) - 12:25, 7:35.
Mortal Kombat (R) - noon, 1:40, 2:50, 3:20, 3:40, 4:30, 4:50, 5:40, 6:30, 6:45, 7:20, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:20.
Nobody (R) - 3:50, 6:15.
SAS: Red Notice (R) - 12:40 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 9:25 p.m.
Together Together (R) - 1, 3:35, 6:10.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1:25, 4:10, 6.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 3:20 p.m.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 12:30, 2:40, 3:30, 5:45, 6:30, 7, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 9:40, 10.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:15, 5:30, 6:15, 9:15.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 12:20, 1, 2, 3:10, 3:50, 4:50, 6, 6:40, 7:40, 8:50.
Nobody (R) - 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30.
Unholy (PG-13) - 12:40, 3:20, 6:20, 9.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 12:45, 3:30.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - noon, 12:50, 1:50, 3:15, 4, 4:30, 5, 6:30, 7:05, 7:30, 8, 9:45, 10:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:10, 4:10, 7:15, 10:15.
In the Earth (R) - 1:35 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 1:55, 2:35, 4:50, 5:35, 7:45, 8:30.
Mortal Kombat: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 12:55, 3:50, 6:45, 9:50.
Nobody (R) - 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 11, 12:15, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 6, 6:30, 6:45, 7:30, 8, 8:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:30, 3:30, 5:15, 8:15.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 12:15, 1, 3:15, 4, 6:15, 7.
Nobody (R) - 5 p.m.
Nomadland (R) - 11:30 a.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 12:30, 2:10, 5:15.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
King Kong vs. Godzilla (NR) - 8 p.m.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films (NR) - 2:30 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:55, 2:10, 2:55, 5, 6:05, 8.
Judas and the Black Messiah (R) - 3:30 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 11:20, 11:45, 12:05, 1:25, 2:20, 2:45, 3:05, 4:20, 5:15, 6:20, 7:20, 7:45, 8:05.
Nobody (R) - 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7:05.
Nomadland (R) - 11:20 a.m.
Promising Young Woman (R) - 6:35 p.m.
Sound of Metal (R) - 12:35 p.m.
Courier (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:15, 5:05, 7:55.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 11:35 a.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films (NR) - 2:30, 7:30.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 11:55, 12:45, 1, 1:35, 2:55, 3:50, 4:05, 4:40, 6:05, 6:55, 7:10, 7:45, 9:15, 10, 10:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11, 1:05, 4:10, 7:15, 10:20.
In the Earth (R) - 5:10, 7:55.
Judas and the Black Messiah (R) - 3:30 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 11:30, noon, 12:10, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2:30, 3, 3:10, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6, 6:10, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:10, 9:30, 9:55, 10:30.
Nobody (R) - 1:45, 4:25, 7:05, 9:50.
Nomadland (R) - 6:35 p.m.
Promising Young Woman (R) - 9:15 p.m.
Sound of Metal (R) - 12:35 p.m.
Iron Giant (PG) - 11:20 a.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 1:55, 4:45, 7:35, 10:25.
Together Together (R) - 11:10, 1:50, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 11:25, 2:25.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie -- Mugen Train (R) - 11:35, 2:30, 5:30, 8:35.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:50, 1:55, 2:55, 4:55, 5:55, 8:05.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 11:10, 12:25, 2:05, 3:15, 5, 6, 7:45, 8:05, 8:45.
Nobody (R) - 11:15, 1:10, 6:40, 8, 9:10.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:20, 2:25, 5:15.
SAS: Red Notice (R) - 3:40, 8:55.
Courier (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:45, 5:45, 8:40.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 2:35, 5:20.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 11:10, 11:50, 12:30, 1:10, 2, 2:40, 3:20, 4, 4:50, 5:30, 6:10, 6:50, 7:40, 8:20, 9:10, 9:25, 9:40, 10:05, 10:30, 10:45.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:20, 1:20, 3:15, 4:40, 6:40, 8:40, 10:05.
Judas and the Black Messiah (R) - 1:25 p.m.
Jurassic Park (PG-13) - 12:10, 7:05.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 11, 11:45, 12:45, 1:05, 1:45, 2:30, 3:30, 3:50, 4:30, 5:15, 6:15, 6:45, 7:15, 8, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:25, 10:40.
Nobody (R) - 12:05, 2:35, 5, 7:25, 9:50.
Sound of Metal (R) - 6:55 p.m.
Croods: A New Age (PG) - 11:30, 4:20.
Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 10:55, 6:05.
Unholy (PG-13) - 12:40, 4:10, 7:35, 9:55.
Together Together (R) - noon, 2:35, 5:20, 7:50.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 11, 2:05, 6:05.
Trigger Point (NR) - 2:10, 8:30.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 3:10 p.m.
Wrong Turn (R) - 4:25 p.m.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.