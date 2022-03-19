Beleaguered health system struggles to treat poor, isolated patients

Kohl's husband is on Medicare so the move didn't affect him, but Kohl, at 59, still has some years to go. It was Kohl's uncle who encouraged her to call the University of Arizona's College of Medicine to see if they offer any clinics to help those without insurance.

That's when Kohl first heard of the Women's Clinic, one of seven so-called CUP Clinics, which stands for Commitment to Underserved People. These are offered through the UA for patients without insurance. Kohl said the care she received was excellent.

There have been more new CUP patients lately, people who lost insurance benefits during the pandemic or people like Kohl, who are no longer employed but not yet eligible for Medicare.

"We serve patients who have no other source of health care, and as such, we do not accept patients with health insurance plans, including AHCCCS," said Dr. Patricia Lebensohn, medical director of the CUP clinics.

A lot of people stopped seeking health care during the pandemic, she said, and so lately they've been seeing patients who have gone without seeing a health professional for long periods of time.