Climate change appears to be bringing about longer allergy seasons

Warm weather and water are two key factors for a bad allergy season, she said. The rains that fell here during the summer and fall of 2021, for example, can mean more blooms this spring-into-summer.

Carr said people with bad seasonal allergies do not need to get tested to know exactly what it is they are reacting to because it won't change their treatment options.

“As an allergist, I love knowing what people are reacting to, but the practicality of it is that, unless you can do something to mitigate it” it’s not necessary, she said.

“If it’s just springtime allergies, they don’t need to run out and get tested because it’s not going to change the way they can get help."

Tests better serve people who have chronic sinus problems and want to know what it is that causes the endless sneezing and itching.

“If the allergy is from an animal that lives in your home, yes,” she said of testing, as an example.

People suffering from seasonal allergies can find relief from a variety of antihistamine pills that are found in local pharmacies. She also recommends nasal steroid sprays.