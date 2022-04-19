 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Zoom talks offered about long COVID, other virus problems

Long COVID-19 is a condition marked by lingering symptoms that can involve multiple bodily systems.

 Getty

Tucson Medical Center and the Pima County Health Department are offering free talks for the public via Zoom about COVID-19 and some of the long-term effects of the virus.

The first one will be on the sign, symptoms and treatment options for those with long COVID, which are medical problems that continue weeks or months after being infected with COVID-19. The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

The next one, on cognitive and exertional deficits after a COVID-19 infection, will be held via Zoom at noon on Wednesday, May 4. The last one is on dysautonomias, which are medical problems caused by issues with the autonomic nervous system, as well as chronic fatigue after COVID-19. It will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

People can register for the events at www.thecoretmc.com.

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or

