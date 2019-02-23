The University of Arizona's BIO5 Institute invites the public to see how ideas are transformed into real-life solutions during the Discover BIO5 Open House and Reception.
The event is Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the tri-building research complex, located at 1657 E. Helen St., which includes the new Bioscience Research Laboratories, the Thomas W. Keating Bioresearch Building and the Medical Research Building.
"Although we host over 50 tours a year and many workshops, events and conferences, this is the first time we have had a public open house on this scale," said BIO5 director Jennifer Barton.
At 6 p.m., Barton and UA President Robert Robbins will give a brief welcome.
Throughout the four-hour open house, visitors are invited to meet research teams and see their labs during guided and self-guided lab tours. Research themes include disease prevention and treatment, food sustainability, genes and disease, global infectious disease, water safety and more.
There will also be many hands-on activities for visitors, including the 'DNA Isolation Station' station, where visitors can learn how cells from the inside of their cheeks can be analyzed to learn more about their genetics and health.
At the end of the experiment, visitors can take home a necklace containing their own DNA.
Research posters by KEYS Research Internship alumni will be on display throughout the buildings and concentrated in the Bioscience Research Laboratory. Posters will be accompanied by the KEYS researchers to answer any visitor questions.
A BIO5 showcase and panel will highlight the solutions developed on-site to address societal problems, such as addiction-free painkillers. This will be followed by a panel at 7 p.m. made up representatives of UA-affiliated institutions that bring research to market.
By "enabling the translation of science discoveries and technology advancement into solutions that optimize human health and well-being and contribute to the economic development of our state, BIO5 is important to Arizona and beyond," Barton said.
Register at tucne.ws/154k
Registration is encouraged, but not necessary.