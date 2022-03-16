UA camera helps powerful space telescope take first clear image of star

A highly sensitive optical device called the Near Infared Camera, which University of Arizona scientists developed and now manage, has allowed the James Webb Space Telescope to capture its first focused image of a single star.

"More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, D.C., said at a news conference Wednesday. "Today, we can say that design is going to deliver."

The Webb telescope, which NASA first launched on Dec. 25 of last year, has a 21-foot, 4-inch primary mirror, which is composed of 18 hexagonal, gold-plated, beryllium mirror segments. All of those mirror segments had to be folded up to launch into space. When the telescope first arrived in outer space, those mirrors had to unfold and weren’t yet aligned, so they produced 18 separate images of the same star.