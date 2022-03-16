 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA camera helps powerful space telescope take first clear image of star
alert top story

UA camera helps powerful space telescope take first clear image of star

On March 11, 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) team completed the stage of mirror alignment known as "fine phasing". Although there are months to go before Webb ultimately delivers its new view of the cosmos, achieving this milestone means the team is confident that Webb’s first-of-its-kind optical system is working as well as possible. While the purpose of this image was to focus on the bright star at the centre (called 2MASS J17554042+6551277) for alignment evaluation, Webb's optics and NIRCam are so sensitive that galaxies and stars in the background also show up. This image uses a red filter to optimize visual contrast.

 NASA / STScI

A highly sensitive optical device called the Near Infared Camera, which University of Arizona scientists developed and now manage, has allowed the James Webb Space Telescope to capture its first focused image of a single star.

"More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, D.C., said at a news conference Wednesday. "Today, we can say that design is going to deliver."

The Webb telescope, which NASA first launched on Dec. 25 of last year, has a 21-foot, 4-inch primary mirror, which is composed of 18 hexagonal, gold-plated, beryllium mirror segments. All of those mirror segments had to be folded up to launch into space. When the telescope first arrived in outer space, those mirrors had to unfold and weren’t yet aligned, so they produced 18 separate images of the same star.

The NIRCam (that’s the shorthand name for the UA-developed camera) helped to align the mirrors to first produce one image of an out-of-focus star. The image released Wednesday shows a single image of a fully focused star, as well as the galaxies and stars behind it. The images provides confirmation that the telescope is capable of meeting — and exceeding — the expectations its designers had for it.

“In addition to enabling the incredible science that Webb will achieve, the teams that designed, built, tested, launched and now operate this observatory have pioneered a new way to build space telescopes," Lee Feinberg, Webb’s optical telescope element manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said at a news conference.

This figure shows four 0.6 - 2.5 µm James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam H2RGs mounted into a focal plan module. This figure shows the black optical baffle that admits light onto the four detectors while blocking it from hitting any surfaces that might reflect, such as the edges of a detector.

The picture released Wednesday, “represents the culmination of a huge amount of work just to get here,” Kevin Hainline, an assistant professor of astronomy at the UA and NIRCam team member, told the Arizona Daily Star. “If the telescope were sitting here in Tucson, you could take a picture of a basketball in Albuquerque, New Mexico. That’s how good the focus is.”

Last week, the Webb team completed the “fine phasing” stage of alignment, which means every optical parameter on the telescope it’s checked or tested is working at or above expectations. Scientists overseeing the telescope’s commission also found no major issues and no blockages or contaminations that would obstruct the telescope's optical path.

Now that the fine phasing is complete, NIRCam, which is the telescope’s primary imager, is fully aligned to the observatory’s mirrors.

Over the next six weeks, the Webb team will work on aligning the telescope to other cameras in addition to NIRCam, which include the Near-Infrared Spectrograph, the Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph and the Mid-Infrared Instrument, or MIRI, which is led by UA astronomy professor George Rieke.

The final details of that process are expected to conclude by May and Webb’s first full-resolution imagery and science data will be released in the summer, according to a NASA news release.

The James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam instrument has passed its testing at Lockheed and is being readied for shipment to Goddard. More information.

At that time, astronomers will be able to utilize the powerful telescope for varying projects.

“While we’re going to be doing amazing things for stars and planets in our own galaxy, (the Webb telescope) has an enormous mirror ... that is perfect for studying the very distant universe and helping us understand the evolution of the universe from earliest time to today,” Hainline, the UA astronomer who works on NIRCam, said.

Likening the universe to the development of a human person, Hainline said the Hubble Space Telescope, which was the most powerful telescope before Webb, “let us see what the universe was like as a one-year-old.” Now, the Webb telescope “will let us see what the universe was like as a one-day-old baby."

"The amount of things you can learn about a baby from one day to one year is incredible, and (Webb) will let us do that for the universe.”

Ball Aerospace lead optical test engineer Dave Chaney inspects six primary mirror segments, critical elements of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, prior to cryogenic testing in the X-ray & Cryogenic Facility at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. The James Webb Space Telescope will be launched in 2014 to study the formation of the first stars and galaxies and shed new light on the evolution of the universe.

The Webb telescope explained

How do telescopes get to space?

How do telescopes get to space?

  • Updated

Hubble caught a lift to orbit tucked inside NASA's space shuttle Discovery in 1990. It quickly ran into trouble: one of the telescope's solar …

Webb can see back in time

  • Updated

Webb is expected to behold light from the universe's first stars and galaxies, beyond Hubble's range. This light will reveal how the original …

Webb lives on the dark side

Webb lives on the dark side

  • Updated

Hubble circles 330 miles (530 kilometers) overhead. The altitude was dictated by the capabilities of NASA's space shuttles, which delivered Hu…

The cost of discovery

The cost of discovery

  • Updated

Hubble was years late and millions over budget by the time it rocketed into orbit in 1990. Webb also is years late with huge cost overruns.

Who were Hubble and Webb?

Who were Hubble and Webb?

  • Updated

Astronomer Edwin Hubble confirmed a century ago that countless galaxies exist beyond our Milky Way and the universe is constantly expanding. J…

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan feels the effects of an earthquake

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Higher education reporter

Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at kpalmer@tucson.com or at her new phone number, 520-496-9010.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Endurance: Explorer Shackleton's ship found after a century
Science

Endurance: Explorer Shackleton's ship found after a century

  • Updated

Researchers have discovered the remarkably well-preserved wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, in 10,000 feet of icy water, a century after it was swallowed up by Antarctic ice during what proved to be one of the most heroic expeditions in history.

How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
Science

How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in infections, hospitalizations and death rates in recent weeks, signaling the crisis appears to be winding down. But how will it end? Past epidemics may provide clues.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News