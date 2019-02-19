The UA’s Poetry Center was part of a national alliance awarded a $1 million grant that will help pay for programs, administration costs and fellowships for the next four years.
The Poetry Coalition involves more than 20 independent poetry organizations, including the University of Arizona’s center.
The grant is one of the largest investments in poetry made by the private, New York-based Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, which promotes the arts and humanities.
“The grant will bring visibility to the value poets and poetry bring to culture,” said Tyler Meier, executive director of the UA Poetry Center. The center was a founding member of the Poetry Coalition.
Each organization within the coalition will receive $10,000 over the term of the grant to create a program on a common theme each March, Meier said.
The March 2019 program will center on the theme “What Is It, Then, Between Us?: Poetry & Democracy,” which “invites participating organizations to explore what poetry might teach us about democracy and the human interaction and participation at the heart of this form of government,” Meier said.
The program’s theme was inspired by a line by poet Walt Whitman, who was born 200 years ago May 31.
The grant will also provide additional funding for the creation of a fellowship program that is expected to provide professional opportunities for poets and literary art administrators.
The grant comes during a time when U.S. poetry consumption is at the highest it has been in the 15 years data has been collected, according to survey results from the National Endowment for the Arts. The survey showed that poetry readership has almost doubled over the last five years.
“It’s an amazing investment from the Mellon Foundation,” Meier said. “I’m grateful that their leadership sees that poetry has the capacity to do an enormous amount of work in the world and acknowledges what is possible with poetry.”