Donata Vercelli, professor of cellular and molecular medicine in the UA College of Medicine, will discuss how microbes, which have traditionally been seen as foes, are actually essential for human health.

Vercelli is director of the Arizona Center for the Biology of Complex Diseases and director of the Asthma and Airway Disease Research Center. In 2017, Vercelli was a co-recipient of a Top 10 Clinical Research Achievement Award and the Herbert Pardes Clinical Research Excellence Award from the Clinical Research Forum.

Her Feb. 12 lecture is part of the University of Arizona College of Science's popular annual lecture series. This year’s theme is Searching for Certainty. The lecture series marks its 14th year with presentations that provide insight into how the scientific community works together to establish scientific truth that grows and evolves over time.

The six free lectures are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the UA campus. Parking is available for a fee in the Tyndall Avenue Garage, 880 E. Fourth St.