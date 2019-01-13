Jan. 22 Lecture: Understanding the Unseen Universe

Feryal Özel, professor of astronomy and physics in the College of Science, will discuss how astronomers gather knowledge about the diverse range of astronomical objects and phenomena that can't be directly observed.

Ozel is a fellow of the American Physical Society.

Her Jan. 22 lecture is part of the University of Arizona College of Science's popular annual lecture series. This year’s theme is Searching for Certainty. The lecture series marks its 14th year with presentations that provide insight into how the scientific community works together to establish scientific truth that grows and evolves over time.

The six free lectures are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the UA campus. Parking is available for a fee in the Tyndall Avenue Garage, 880 E. Fourth St.