Have you ever attended the College of Science Lectures Series, or read an article about an amazing discovery from a University of Arizona scientist? Then, did you have the desire to learn more? Do you want to be a part of the scientific community? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then you should consider joining the Galileo Circle.
Eighteen years strong, the Galileo Circle was formed to bring together an engaged group of individuals who wanted to support the college and help nurture the future of science. Through annual and endowed charitable gifts, Galileo Circle members support both established and budding scientists. In return, a meaningful connection is created between donors and the UA’s scientific community.
The primary purpose of the Galileo Circle is providing scholarships to College of Science students with exceptional academic abilities and potential.
In 2018, the Galileo Circle awarded $168,000 in scholarships to College of Science undergraduate and graduate students. The impact of these awards goes beyond the financial support of our students. As Galileo Circle scholar Makayla Freitas said, “Research is not just my future, but the way to move knowledge forward. When I can, I will donate to ensure students can keep the field growing.”
The Galileo Circle also celebrates the achievements of our extraordinary College of Science faculty and staff. We award Galileo Circle Fellowships to the most distinguished College of Science faculty in recognition of their cutting-edge research and mentorship of the next generation of scientists.
In addition, we acknowledge the accomplishments of outstanding staff, appointed personnel and non-tenure eligible faculty with the Galileo Circle Copernicus awards.
A new award was created this year to recognize the rising stars among the college’s junior tenure-track faculty, whose innovative work is not only advancing science, but also adding to the diversity within the scientific community.
Galileo Circle members have the opportunity to meet student scholars and the faculty and staff awardees at annual award celebrations. To further their engagement with the college, Galileo Circle members are invited to attend lectures, special College of Science department events, as well as exclusive trips to learn about the college’s impressive reach locally and worldwide.
The most recent trip, in October, took Galileo Circle members up Mt. Lemmon on a day-long excursion with expert UA Science guides. Members learned about the Sky Island’s formation, ecology and evolution, and the effects of drought and fire damage. Members also were given access to Arizona’s largest public viewing telescope at the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter to view the wonders of the cosmos.
In March 2020, Galileo Circle members will venture to Argentina and experience how some of the best wines pair with the best geography. Led by geosciences department head Barbara Carrapa and Galileo Circle Fellow Peter DeCelles, the trip allows Galileo Circle members to discover the striking geographical features and extreme climate environments of this South American landscape, while enjoying local food and wine.
As Galileo said, “All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered; the point is to discover them.” We invite you to discover how you can nurture the future of science at the University of Arizona.