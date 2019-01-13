Jan. 15 Lecture: There Is No Certainty

Joanna Masel, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology in the College of Science, will explore scientists' gold standard tool – the randomized experiment – in contrast with mining big data, and our human discomfort with uncertainty.

Her Jan. 15 lecture is part of the University of Arizona College of Science's popular annual lecture series. This year’s theme is Searching for Certainty. The lecture series marks its 14th year with presentations that provide insight into how the scientific community works together to establish scientific truth that grows and evolves over time.

The six free lectures are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the UA campus. Parking is available for a fee in the Tyndall Avenue Garage, 880 E. Fourth St.