UA Science plays a major role in presenting Science City at the annual Tucson Festival of Books, March 2-3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. The festival draws more than 140,000 people to the UA campus.
In addition to author presentations, Science City features dozens of booths focusing on science, technology, engineering and math — STEM — activities for all ages. Several nearby UA Science facilities will be open during the book festival, and we welcome you to visit.
UA Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab
527 N. National Championship Drive
(East side of Arizona Stadium)
Tours at every half hour, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Get tickets at the festival’s Science City Visitor Center on the UA Mall
UA Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium
1601 E. University Blvd.
9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research
1215 E. Lowell St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, only
11 a.m., lecture by Craig Childs, author of “Atlas of the Lost World”