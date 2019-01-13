About the Executives

Paul Tumarkin is the marketing and communications senior manager for Tech Launch Arizona. He develops and executes Tech Launch's marketing strategies, manages the organization's web and social-media presence, and works with Tech Launch's leadership to help the organization extend its reach into the UA community, as well as out to the greater business community.

Doug Hockstad is Tech Launch Arizona's assistant vice president of technology transfer. He joined the UA with 25 years of experience in high tech markets, primarily in the software market, including both established company and startup experience, and most recently worked at the University of Michigan's Office of Technology Transfer.