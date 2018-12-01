Risk of impact

What scientists learn from Bennu will give insight into the Yarkovsky Effect.

Light from the sun is absorbed by asteroids, and when that light is re-emitted as heat, it exerts a force on the asteroid, creating a tiny thrust. That thrust influences an asteroid's orbit over the millions of years.

Understanding this force has direct implications for life on Earth.

There is a 0.037 percent chance that Bennu will strike the earth in the late 22nd century. Understanding Bennu's trajectory will help us prepare.

In the (extremely) small chance the asteroid does strike, it is not large enough to wipe out life here.

For comparison, the asteroid that is thought to have killed off the dinosaurs was between 6 and 10 miles wide. For an asteroid to wipe out all life on Earth, it would have to be at least a quarter-mile wide. Bennu is about three times smaller than an asteroid of apocalyptic proportions.