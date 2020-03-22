Second Arizonan dies of coronavirus

A second person in Arizona has died of COVID-19, state officials said Sunday morning.
The Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Public Health said the patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. Maricopa County is notifying his close contacts and will ask them to monitor themselves for symptoms.
So far, there have been 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. COVID-19 is a serious disease that can be fatal in anyone, especially people who are elderly or have underlying health conditions.
Arizona's first known death from coronavirus was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. He also was in Maricopa County.
The state health department advises everyone to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hand.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.
The health department asks people with mild illness to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. Anyone with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, should seek medical care.