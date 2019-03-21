McSally says in Senate hearing she was raped in Air Force

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, then Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., waits to speak during a news conference at the Capitol in Phoenix. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, says she was raped in the Air Force by a superior officer. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

PHOENIX — Arizona Sen. Martha McSally says she talked to President Donald Trump about his comments disparaging John McCain.

McSally did not disclose Trump's response but told reporters Thursday that "he heard me."

McSally says she wanted to make sure Trump understood how Arizona feels about McCain. She says McCain is "an American hero" who is revered in his home state. She also says he and his family deserve respect.

Her comments largely echo those she made Wednesday on Twitter.

McSally is a Republican who was appointed to fill McCain's seat following his death. She's seeking to keep it in a 2020 special election.

Trump has faced pressure from across the political spectrum after days of criticism of the deceased GOP senator.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles