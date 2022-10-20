 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shred documents, recycle electronics at free event in northeast Tucson

  • Updated
Shredded paper

 Thinkstock ─ stocksnapper

Not sure how to safely get rid of papers and electronics with your private information on them?

Tanque Verde Lutheran Church and Arizona AARP are hosting a Paper Shredding and Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the church parking lot at 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Each car may drop off up to five medium-size boxes of paper for shredding. All electronic devices except CRT televisions and monitors will be accepted for recycling, with computer hard disks destroyed on site. For a full list of items that will be accepted for recycling, visit www.suburbanminers.com.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon or until the collection trucks are full. It is free and open to all, but participants are asked to donate canned or boxed goods for the east-side church's food pantry.

Drivers should enter via the east driveway onto the church campus and follow the signs.

For questions, call the church office at 520-749-1606 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

