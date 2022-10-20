Shred documents, recycle electronics at free event in northeast Tucson

Not sure how to safely get rid of papers and electronics with your private information on them?
Tanque Verde Lutheran Church and Arizona AARP are hosting a Paper Shredding and Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the church parking lot at 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Each car may drop off up to five medium-size boxes of paper for shredding. All electronic devices except CRT televisions and monitors will be accepted for recycling, with computer hard disks destroyed on site. For a full list of items that will be accepted for recycling, visit www.suburbanminers.com.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon or until the collection trucks are full. It is free and open to all, but participants are asked to donate canned or boxed goods for the east-side church's food pantry.
Drivers should enter via the east driveway onto the church campus and follow the signs.
For questions, call the church office at 520-749-1606 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.