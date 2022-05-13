New partnership funds physicals, concussion tests for 500 Tucson teens

Immediate post-concussion assessment and cognitive testing, also called ImPACT testing, is a computer-based assessment tool that's used to compare a person's neurocognitive state before a concussion occurs. Kids under the age of 18 are at risk of concussion, especially if they play contact sports like football, soccer, hockey, wrestling, cheerleading and more. A "baseline" test taken when athletes are healthy helps identify neurocognitive, balance, fine motor and visual integration issues when athletes are hit.

"Concussion baseline testing plays a critical role in a young athlete’s well-being and is invaluable when sports concussions occur," Erickson said in the release. "While sports-related concussions are more common in contact sports, they can occur with any activity. We are very grateful to the Arizona Lottery for recognizing the need to help student athletes overcome economic barriers to these important assessments."

Recent studies show that nearly one in four U.S. teens have had at least one concussion. A 2021 study by the American Academy of Orthopedics showed that head injuries during sports have increased more than 200% in female athletes ages 14 through 18.

Game On is supported by the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Coyotes, Tucson Conquistadors, Tucson Roadrunners and other donors, said Andy Kramer Petersen, the organziation's president and CEO.

"There were a few silver linings of the pandemic, one of them being that people realized what was missing for youth was sports," Petersen said, pointing out that while kids and teens were able to continue their schooling online, their involvement in sports stopped during lockdown.

"We believe that getting out and being active is an important part of being healthy as a youth or an adult. So rather than waiting, we started as soon as possible with our closest friends and family."

Foundation members tapped into their networks and and talked about their goal of reaching out into the community of underserved youth and finding a way to connect kids with sports when the world opened back up.

"We wanted to be safe and we couldn't get people together at that time, but we had the ability to paint the picture and help people realize that sports were more important than ever," Petersen said. "For the camaraderie and physical health and all the other benefits they bring."

The recent physical and testing events in Tucson and Phoenix are Game On's first large events, with Petersen saying these types of outreach efforts are critical.

"If kids don't have access to play sports because they can't get a sports physical, that's unacceptable," she said. "Those barriers just really need to be addressed and his portion of our work with Banner Sports Medicine is exactly what that's supposed to do."

Another event will be offered this summer.

The lottery's $50,000 contribution to the program is part of a much larger effort, as part of its Give Back Fund. Each year, the lottery diverts about $400,000 from its marketing budget into the fund, said spokesman John Gilliland.