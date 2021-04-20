042121-tuc-metro-abortion
- Fischer Howie
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to sign legislation by the end of the week legalizing gambling on professional, college and fantasy teams, and expanding other gaming off-reservation as well as at tribal casinos.
- Updated
The cost of the review of the general election ballots is running higher than the $150,000 budgeted by the state, says Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott.
- Updated
Arizona lawmakers have been moving in the direction of a flat tax for years. The state until recently had five brackets, with top rates in the 1990s as high as 5.17%. Arizona now has four brackets.
- Updated
Ducey's executive order bars the state or local governments from denying access to any building, business, facility, location, park or other space simply because that person has not provided proof of vaccination..
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported 845 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths, topping the state's latest seven-day rol…
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 460 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths as both counts fell below the state's l…
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials have confirmed 702 new COVID-19 cases and another 40 deaths.
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported 480 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths as the number of virus-related hosp…
- Updated
Under Arizona's new gaming pact, operations can reduce what they report in adjusted gross receipts — the amount used to compute what they owe the state — to compensate them for free betting 'samples.'
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The man-made lakes that store water supplying millions of people in the U.S. West and Mexico are projected to shrink …