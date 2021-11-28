1961 Arizona law says schools should teach 'critically' about totalitarian 'slave states'

In deciding the Communist Party should have no role in Arizona politics, lawmakers declared its members were simply waiting until the states are "so far extended by foreign engagements, so far divided in counsel, or so far in industrial or financial straits, that overthrow of the government of the United States and of the several states by force of violence may seem possible of achievement."

Lawmakers said they did not need to look far, citing "recent events in the neighboring country of Cuba" where the government of dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown in 1959 by a revolution led by Fidel Castro.

All that is likely to be little more than unenforceable rhetoric, however.

U.S. District Court Judge William Copple looked at the statute when the state moved to block the Communist Party USA from putting its candidates for president and vice president on the 1972 general election ballot.

The judge said the question of how political activity might be prohibited "may depend to some degree on one's philosophy of the fragility of the democratic process." But he said what Arizona sought to do was legally unacceptable.