2 Arizona ballot cases still on Supreme Court's to-do list

All that goes to a key question before the high court: How far can a state go in the name of election security — especially when there is no proof of a problem — when there is evidence that minorities are more likely to be affected.

In this case, Fletcher said the record from the trial court showed that, prior to the 2016 law, minorities were more likely than non-minorities to get someone else to turn in their ballots.

“The district court found that, in contrast, the Republican Party has not significantly engaged in ballot collection as a Get Out the Vote strategy,” he wrote.

“The base of the Republican Party in Arizona is white,” Fletcher continued. “Individuals who engaged in ballot collection in past elections observed that voters in predominantly white areas were not as interested in ballot-collection services.”

That, in turn, relates to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. It bars enactment of any voting practice of procedure which results in “denial or abridgment” of the right to vote on account of race or color.