2 Arizona death-row inmates could get new hearings

Police, who were called to the apartment after neighbors reported sounds of a struggle, found Ramirez intoxicated and covered in blood inside the apartment and the two victims dead. Gortarez had been stabbed 18 times and her daughter suffered 15 stab wounds, in addition to evidence that she had been sexually assaulted by Ramirez before she died. Neither victim died immediately, records indicate.

Ramirez was convicted in 1990 on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death after the judge did not find mitigating circumstances that offset the aggravating circumstances of multiple murders committed in a “heinous, cruel or depraved” manner.

Jones was convicted in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter, who was pronounced dead on arrival at a Tucson hospital early on the morning of May 2, 1994. Court documents said the cause of death was determined to be “a small bowel laceration due to blunt abdominal trauma.” The girl also had injuries to her left scalp and her vagina and was found to have internal and external bruising.

Witnesses said they saw the girl in Jones’ care in the hours before her death, and some said they saw him beat her that afternoon.