Advocates call on Supreme Court to hold off Arizona push to enforce new abortion law

There is no indication when any of that would occur.

Hanging in the balance is a statute, approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature, which makes it a felony for medical providers to terminate a fetus if they know that the reason the woman is seeking the procedure is solely because of a genetic abnormality. The law carries a penalty of up to a year in prison for doctors; there is no penalty for the woman.

The law also creates a more serious crime for any person, including but not limited to doctors, to “solicit or accept monies to finance ... an abortion because of a genetic abnormality.” That carries a presumptive prison term of 3.5 years.

And it also creates liability on any medical or mental health provider who knowingly does not report known violations of the law to police.