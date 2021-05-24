Analysis: Arizona's richest benefit most in new tax plan

David Lujan, director of the progressive-leaning Arizona Center for Economic Progress, said if that’s going to happen the state should look at one-time rebates. He said the volatility of the economy — the state began the current fiscal year $1 billion in the hole — makes taking that much out of the revenue stream ill advised.

But for many Arizonans, the question will be who benefits.

Even gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin said that about 60% of the tax cut would flow to the bottom 95% of the taxpayers, meaning the top 5% will divide up the other 40%. And he claimed that the bottom 20% of taxpayers receive the same relative tax cut as the top 1%.

Karamargin, however, offered no supporting documentation.

“You have our statement,” he said when asked for figures to support his claim. “Our statement speaks for itself.”

By contrast, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, using data from the Department of Revenue, paints a different picture than Karamargin.

It figures the bottom 20% of taxpayers — those with incomes of less than $21,000 a year — will see a tax break of just $1. And for those in the second lowest 20%, meaning up to $40,000, ITEP figures a $7 tax cut.