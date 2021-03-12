Appeals court upholds conviction of Tucson man in rapes, murder

At trial, his attorney called seven witnesses to advance his claim that he had an alibi for each incident and that the two women, plus another who saw him near the dead woman’s apartment complex, must have misidentified him. And there also was an expert who testified about the fallibility of human perception and memory.

The jury took less than a day to convict him, with the Arizona Supreme Court upholding the finding and the U.S. Supreme Court refusing to review.

This new round of arguments in federal court brought up some of the same issues as well as some new legal claims, including that his trial counsel was ineffective.

Sidney said there was no error in having all three cases tried together.

He pointed out that, even if there had been three separate trials, the rules of evidence would have allowed each jury to hear the details of all three cases given the similarity of each of the attacks.

As to the lineups where he was identified, Sidney said the Arizona Supreme Court already found that all of those from which the victims had to choose resembled each other and were similar in age, build, hair color and length.