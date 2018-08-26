WASHINGTON — The death of Sen. John McCain has created an open Senate seat in Arizona that Gov. Doug Ducey has the authority to fill until 2020, when a special election will be held for the right to fill out the remainder of McCain’s term, which runs through 2022.
Ducey, a Republican who is running for re-election this fall, is expected to appoint a successor in the coming days to fill McCain’s seat. McCain, a Republican who was first elected to the Senate in 1986, died Saturday in Arizona from complications due to brain cancer.
Arizona law stipulates that a Senate vacancy must be filled at the next general election and the winner will serve out the rest of McCain’s term. The seat is not expected to be filled at the upcoming November election, since McCain died after May 30, which was the filing deadline for the 2018 election.
Among the names Ducey might appoint include McCain’s wife Cindy, the governor’s chief of staff, Kirk Adams, former Sen. Jon Kyl, and state Treasurer Eileen Klein.
Arizona’s other senator, Republican Jeff Flake, is retiring at the end of this term. The open seat contest for his slot will come into more focus Tuesday, when the Republican primary — among Rep. Martha McSally, former state Sen. Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio — takes place.
It is likely that Ducey will wait until after the primary to make a decision on whom to appoint to fill McCain’s seat.