Arizona AG file lawsuit challenging federal vaccination mandate

It does not name OSHA or its officials, with Brnovich acknowledging there is nothing to challenge as no actual rule has yet been proposed.

This isn't Brnovich's first fight over immigration with the Democratic president. But various other lawsuits he has filed over everything from rules about who can be admitted to enforcing regulations about prompt deportation of those not here legally have been thrown out by federal judges.

In announcing the latest litigation, Brnovich said this is all about constitutional principles.

"This is a heavy-handed attempt by the federal government that shows government at its worst, not its best," he said. Brnovich said that Biden is attempting to impose something on the American people that is not within the rights he is granted under the Constitution.

"His administration is undermining federalism and undermining the 50 laboratories of democracy," he continued. "It's a power grab that has never been attempted by any administration in the history of our republic."

There is a 1905 U.S. Supreme court case which upheld the power of states to enforce vaccine requirements on citizens. In that case, the justices concluded that the view of individual liberty is not absolute and is subject to the police power of the state.