Arizona AG seeks to defend Trump rule to deny immigration to poorest

The ability of immigrants to support themselves has always been a part of the consideration when determining if someone who enters this country legally should be granted permanent status.

The Trump rule was designed to deny that status to people already here legally if it was determined they are likely to use government programs like food stamps and subsidized housing.

That would be determined on a variety of factors ranging from income to the ability to speak English. And the rule would apply on the basis of the chance of needing benefits at some point in the future, not whether anyone actually is receiving them.

One way of accomplishing that was to use income as a much stronger indicator of whether the applicant is likely to become a burden and, therefore, ineligible.

One section says that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services "will generally consider 250% of the federal poverty guidelines to be a heavily weighted positive factor in the totality of the circumstances." In essence, that suggests anyone above that level — $66,250 for a family of four — would have little problem qualifying.

At the other end, it says the absolute minimum for even being considered will be in the neighborhood of half that much.