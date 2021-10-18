Arizona AG tells courts to butt out of legislative moves

And in this case, Cooper made clear that each of the four measures were required to have a title "that it puts people on notice as to the contents of the bill."

"It should enable legislators and the public upon the reading the title to know what to expect in the body of the act so that no one would be surprised as to the subjects dealt with by the act," she said.

These, she said, did not.

For example, she cited the provision prohibiting schools from requiring students and staffers to wear masks while on campus. It was enacted not as separate legislation but instead tucked into what was labeled "budget reconciliation for kindergarten through grade 12." It was the same for language forbidding schools from requiring proof of vaccines.

Also in that same bill, she noted, were the restrictions on what can be in public school curriculum — the so-called ban on teaching critical race theory — as well as authorizing lawsuits against public employees for what she called "vaguely defined conduct related to public schools."

"What do these measures have to do with the budget?" Cooper asked.