Arizona AG's push to speed up deportations is rejected

The state already has filed an appeal.

Central to the issue is the argument by Brnovich that the change in priorities put in place in January by the Biden administration are causing financial harm to the state.

He said the state has to provide emergency medical care to noncitizens who would otherwise have been deported. Ditto, he said, in providing education.

And Brnovich had specific arguments — and numbers — to go with his claim.

Bolton said he presented evidence that Arizona annually spends $4,164 for each individual placed on community supervision after they are released from state prison. And she said that there are at least four individuals in that program who, but for the change in guidance, would have been picked up by ICE and removed.

The judge also noted there is reason to believe that could grow, citing figures provided by the state showing that 2,434 inmates are not only not citizens of the United States but already have orders for removal upon their release — orders that are not being enforced.

All that, she said, gives Arizona standing to sue.