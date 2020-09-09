Arizona and other Colorado River Basin states take on Utah pipeline proposal

It would take water from an overtaxed Colorado River, water that Arizona and the other basin states are now using via previously approved water projects such as the $4 billion Central Arizona Project that delivers river water to Tucson and Phoenix. Tucson uses about 90,000 acre feet of CAP water annually and recharges another 50,000 or so acre feet into the ground every year to serve future water needs.

The Bureau of Reclamation published its draft environmental impact statement on the pipeline in June. It's scheduled to publish a final environmental statement on Nov. 21st, and will issue its final decision in January.

The Lake Powell Pipeline is needed to satisfy expected growth in the county from 186,000 people today to 468,000 in 2060, Utah and county officials say. In its draft environmental impact statement, the reclamation agency says the area’s existing water supplies aren’t nearly enough to serve that many people, setting the stage for major water shortages by 2060 without the pipeline.

“More than 20 years of planning have gone into the Lake Powell Pipeline to meet the needs of Washington County’s growing population and to diversify the area’s water supply. Without the project, the county’s economic viability and water security will be harmed,” Utah water director Adams said in his statement.