Arizona anti-Semitism law limits criticism of Israel

Quezada said calls for freedom, justice and equality of Palestinians or arguments that vigorously criticize policies of the Israel government “is not the same as anti-Jewish hate.”

“Those are two very separate and different things,” he said.

Boyer, a long-time supporter of Israel, questioned whether there really is any discrimination against the Palestinians.

He said Palestinians were promised not just Gaza but also 97% of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

But he said the Israeli government could not agree to demands by Palestinian leader Yassar Arafat for a “right of return” of five million Arab Palestinians to become Israeli citizens. And Boyer said that was unacceptable in a democratic country because there would no longer be a Jewish majority.

And, that, he said, is why they can’t vote. It also has led to a series of Jewish settlements on the West Bank.

This isn’t Boyer’s first foray into Israeli policies and international relations.

In 2014, then a state representative, he got the House to go on record as saying that the entire West Bank belongs to Israel, and the 650,000 Jews who at that time already had settled there since the 1967 war “reside there legitimately.”