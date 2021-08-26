Arizona Attorney General: Refusal to comply with Senate's election subpoena illegal

Tom Liddy, chief of the civil division of the county attorney's office, already has said the county really cannot comply.

"Providing these routers puts sensitive, confidential data belonging to Maricopa County citizens — including social security numbers and protected health information — at risk," Liddy wrote. And he pointed out that Sheriff Paul Penzone believes that producing the routers "would render MCSO internal law enforcement communication infrastructure extremely vulnerable to hackers, be they criminal cartels, terrorists, or foreign powers."

As to those passwords and security keys, Liddy said the county doesn't have them, saying they belong to Dominion Voting Systems for its own administrative access to the equipment. He said the county doesn't need them to conduct elections.

Those issues aside, attorney Edward Novak, hired by the county to respond to the complaint, said the county isn't breaking any law even if it didn't produce what the Senate wants.

He pointed out the latest subpoena as issued on July 26, 26 days after the legislature adjourned.

More to the point, Novak that the law cited in the complaint makes a contempt charge the only remedy. But with the legislature not in session, he said, there is no authority to file such charges.

Brnovich, however, said that isn't the case, pointing out the original subpoena were issued in January. And he noted that a trial judge upheld the validity of that subpoena, concluding that the Senate has the right to what it determines is necessary for its own investigation.

