Arizona bill a "baby step" toward more local power over short-term rentals

PHOENIX — Rejecting claims the measure amounts to little more than window dressing, a House panel voted Tuesday to give local governments more power to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

But just a bit.

SB 1379 allows communities to impose civil penalties for failure to provide local authorities with information on how to contact owners. They also can be sanctioned for failing to maintain liability insurance of at least $500,000.

And three violations within a 12-month period could end the owner’s ability to rent out a house.

That was just fine with Airbnb, whose lobbyist said he supports the measure.

But the legislation left many less than satisfied amid complaints that it does too little to make a difference.

For example, the original measure would have imposed occupancy limits: two adults per bedroom, up to four bedrooms, plus two additional adults for each 1,000 square feet of livable space in excess of 3,000 square feet. That is now gone.

A bigger problem for some is that the measure still denies local communities the ability to limit the number of short-term rentals in any particular area.