Arizona bill banning abortion for genetic issues fails by 1 vote

In refusing to vote for SB 1457 because of concerns about genetic abortions, Pace quashed other provisions sought by abortion foes.

One would have made it illegal for women to receive the pills for medication abortions in the mail or by courier. Instead, they would have to go to a doctor to get the pills where they would presumably first be examined.

Cathi Herrod, president of the anti-abortion Center for Arizona Policy, said that medication abortions, often used in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, can have more complications than a surgical procedure. Herrod said it is wrong to simply allow a woman to take the pills, usually two different medications taken days apart, without some medical supervision.

SB 1457 also had something else that concerned critics.

It included language that said Arizona laws grant an “unborn child” at every stage of development “all rights, privileges and immunities available to other persons, citizens and residents of this state,” subject only to the limits of the U.S. Constitution and rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Barto said concerns about that are overblown.

“It does not confer personhood,” she said.