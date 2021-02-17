Arizona bill seeks further restrictions on sex ed in schools

All of that, Gonzales said, can lead to singling out and harming children who are different.

“I am speaking on behalf of children who are already dealing with discrimination at the school because they identify as different from how they look,” she said.

“We need to protect these children in our schools across the state,” Gonzales continued. “We cannot make them feel bad because they identify with a different gender.”

Sen. Christine Marsh, R-Phoenix, who said she has taught sex ed classes, said the issue is not as simple as the legislation makes it out to be.

“It is not about sex,” she said. “It is about human growth and development.”

So, for example, Marsh said fourth and fifth graders are learning about hygiene and deodorant.

“You might think that fifth graders don’t need deodorant,” she continued. “But I can tell you, at least the seventh and eighth graders do.”

And then there are the other things that come up in school outside of sex ed, like having a discussion of “The Catcher in the Rye” which raises questions of sexual orientation.